After Liverpool defeated AC Milan, Rio Ferdinand was forced to make a double Manchester United reference.

After Divock Origi’s sensational week for Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand compared him to two legendary Manchester United strikers.

Liverpool became the first English team to finish the Champions League group stage with a perfect record thanks to Origi’s header against AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Last Saturday, he scored a last-minute goal against Wolves to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a potentially crucial win in the title fight.

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand praised Klopp’s use of Origi, saying the forward reminded him of two of his former teammates.

“I’ve played with players who have come off the bench and done what he does, the Chicaritos, Ole Gunnar Solskjaers, and others.” “On BT Sport, Ferdinand stated.

“The squad’s admiration for them is palpable; all of the players adore them because they’re so important if you’re going to win several contests.

“You need individuals who can come off the bench and make a difference.”

Klopp has no qualms about the 26-year-potential, old’s describing him as a “legend” after his goal at Molineux. He scored memorable goals against Barcelona and Tottenham in Liverpool’s journey to Champions League victory in 2019.

The German coach stated that despite the Reds’ prolific frontline, the club still has top-quality players on the bench in the build-up to Tuesday night’s game against Milan.

“As I said after the Wolves game, just because you aren’t starting for Liverpool doesn’t mean you aren’t a world-class player. Klopp stated, “It is feasible.”

“I understand that some people perceive things differently from time to time, but Div is exceptional at times, and everyone was ecstatic when he scored the goal. He scored not simply because he scored, but because he scored the game-winning goal.” The Liverpool manager underlined that Origi’s role as an impact sub is not the only one he can play for the club, but it has shown to be beneficial.

For the Reds, ten of his 21 league goals have come as a substitute in 990 minutes of action, averaging one goal every 99 minutes from the bench.