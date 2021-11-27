After Liverpool beat Southampton, a pitch invader approached Mohamed Salah.

After Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, a pitch invader approached Mohamed Salah.

After goals from Diogo Jota, Thiago, and Virgil van Dijk, the Reds easily defeated Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.

The Egyptian didn’t score, but he did add to his assist total by setting up Jota’s second goal of the day.

He was the attention of a supporter who had made it onto the Anfield turf at the end of the game.

The fan appeared to be trying to take a photo with the winger while holding his phone before being promptly taken by security.

Salah has regrettably had to grow used to it when on international duty with Egypt, where he is frequently greeted by pitch invaders.

Pitch invaders targeted the 29-year-old during Egypt’s 2-2 tie with Angola in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying encounter earlier this month.

Three efforts were made by fans to climb onto the pitch and snap a photo with the star on that day.

After a key win over Southampton on Saturday, they have climbed to second place in the table ahead of Sunday’s matches between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s team hosts West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, while Chelsea hosts Manchester United in their first Premier League match since parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.