After Liverpool and Man City pulled ahead in the Premier League title race, Thomas Tuchel admits to Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he isn’t anxious about the title battle, but he is concerned about the number of players who are now injured or ill.

Mason Mount’s opener was cancelled out by a goal from Jarrad Branthwaite in the London club’s match against Everton on Thursday night, resulting in a 1-1 tie.

Both Liverpool and City were comfortable winners in their respective matches, and Chelsea are currently three points behind Liverpool in second place.

Although the gap may still be minimal, Tuchel is concerned about the amount of players who will be unavailable amid a busy schedule.

He told the journalists after the game, “I don’t have a response for it [mistakes losing them the title race].”

“I’m concerned that we had too many players out today; there are currently seven players out.”

“I believe this is the issue right now. One of the major issues.

“All of our strikers are out once more.” Four weeks ago, we had an issue with Romelu [Lukaku] and Kai [Havertz] both being injured for weeks.

“So we’re struggling with it, but we’re always focused on the solution and the players we have on the field.” “Today, we were strong enough.” After testing positive for Covid prior to the match, Tuchel was unable to choose Lukaku, Timo Werner, and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea’s lack of a goalscorer was on display against Everton, as they dominated possession and had ten efforts on goal, but only managed to score once through Mount.