After Lille’s squad decision, Renato Sanches has sparked Liverpool transfer suspicions.

Renato Sanches sparked more transfer rumours on Saturday after he was left out of Lille’s matchday squad for their match against Nice.

With no early indications of an injury, manager Christophe Galtier removed the Portuguese midfielder, giving credence to speculations that the 23-year-old could be on the move.

Sanches has been linked with Liverpool throughout the summer, despite club sources telling The Washington Newsday in December that the former Bayern Munich midfielder was not on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

However, like with all transactions, circumstances can change, and Lille may be forced to sell key players due to financial difficulties, despite winning Ligue 1 last season.

Liverpool fans were quick to respond to the news on social media as it was suggested that he could replace Gini Wijnaldum in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield:

Lille’s other great player, Jonathan David, was also left out, continuing a trend started by Bordeaux last week of French teams leaving out elite players ahead of a possible transfer.

Sanches has helped rehabilitate his reputation since his move to Lille in 2019. He was a key performance as Lille completed an unexpected march to the title ahead of PSG.

After a single season at Benfica as an 18-year-old, he was signed by Bayern for a cost that may rise to €80 million in 2016, however he failed to rediscover his form for the German club.

After a failed loan spell at Swansea City in the Premier League, Sanches was left depleted of confidence, despite having played a key role in Portugal’s Euro 2016 victory.

Since landing in France, however, the midfielder’s exploits have earned him a recall to the national team as well as renewed attention from Europe’s top teams.

Liverpool fans will be hopeful that the former European wonderkid’s exclusion from Lille’s newest squad signals that he is on his way to Anfield.

Lille was 3-0 down to Nice at halftime when this article was written.