After lighting fire to her door, her son told her, “Next time you’re dead.”

“Next time you’re dead,” said an enraged son, who set fire to his mother’s front door with lighter fluid.

When Yvonne Wynn smelt smoke and saw a bike approaching her Kensington home, she dashed out.

She suddenly realized it was her son, Wayne Johnson, who had issued the ominous warning.

Mrs Wynn said to the police that she had not spoken to her son since he was 16 because of the difficulty he had caused. She went on to say that they had a fight lately when they ran into each other by chance in a neighborhood shop.

She also told officers “she felt upset and concerned because he had not done anything like this before and she was concerned his behavior was growing, which would have a negative impact on her husband’s health,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Chris Taylor said she and her husband were at their Marlsford Street home at about 11.30 p.m. on May 22 when they smelled smoke and saw it coming from the front door.

Outside, a tiny can of lighter fluid and matches were discovered. The front door and window had scorch marks, according to fire authorities.

“The next day, Johnson called his mental health nurse and told him he had set fire to his mother’s house and that he would go to the Broad Oak unit and finish the job that night,” Mr Taylor said.

“I was in a bad place,” he told a housing officer the next day, explaining that he had started the fire but didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

When he was apprehended and interrogated, he admitted to starting the fire. He claimed he was filled with rage, which he stated was compounded by voices in his head. As a result, he felt compelled to harm his mother and stepfather.

"He stated he tried to pour accelerant through the letterbox and get the window open to put it in," Mr Taylor said. He admitted that he was aware that it was serious, but that his feelings for them were so deep that he wanted to damage them because he despised them."