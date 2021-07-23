After lighting a fire in his garden, a man refuses to let firefighters in.

Following an emergency call to a big fire in a rear garden, a 44-year-old man was arrested.

At before 8 a.m. today, emergency personnel were dispatched to a house on Prescot Drive in the Fairfield neighborhood, where a fire had been reported.

Until police arrived, fire crews were obstructed at the spot. Officers then arrested a guy on suspicion of arson, criminal damage, and affray with the intent to endanger life.

“Emergency services were alerted to complaints of a fire in the garden of a residence on Prescot Drive at 8.05 a.m. today, Thursday 22nd July,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“A 44-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage, and affray at the scene.

“A thorough examination of the premises revealed substantial damage to the windows, fixtures, and fittings. During the incident, no one was hurt.

“The man is presently being held in jail and will be interrogated by officers.”

“Unfortunately, this is the latest in a series of occurrences at this particular property,” a spokeswoman for a nearby residents association said. The building has regular parties with noise and other issues.

“The issue is that in this heat, you have to leave the windows open at night, allowing noise in.

“Today’s burning produced a lot of smoke, which raised concerns among neighbors and residents.”

“MFRS was called to an incident on Prescot Drive on Thursday, July 22nd,” a spokesman for the fire service stated. Crews were dispatched at 8.03 a.m. and arrived at 8.09 a.m. Two engines were present.

“When firemen arrived, they discovered a massive blaze in a back yard area and extinguished it with a high-pressure hose reel.

“Police from Merseyside were also present. At 9:03 a.m., MFRS left the scene.”

On arriving at the premises, personnel encountered an impediment, according to the spokeswoman.