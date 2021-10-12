After ‘licking his dinner plate clean,’ a 12-year-old boy died.

An inquest heard that a 12-year-old child died hours after licking his grandparents’ Christmas dinner plate clean.

Cason Hallwood died in hospital on Christmas Day last year after becoming ill while playing with his buddies.

According to Cheshire Live, the boy, who suffered from asthma and had a nut allergy, began having problems breathing at the park not long after having supper with his mother Louise and three brothers Cowen, Corley, and Caiden at his grandparents’ house.

Cason’s grandfather Albert, who cooked the lunch, had ‘totally forgotten’ about his allergy, according to an inquest held at Parr Hall in Warrington on Monday (October 11). The glaze put on the gammon also contained nuts, according to the inquest.

Despite Louise’s efforts to give an EpiPen at Wharton Recreation Park, as well as the efforts of paramedics and doctors, the boy died after falling into respiratory and then cardiac arrest.

Louise recounted her devastating story of what transpired that day during the inquest to senior coroner for Cheshire Alan Moore.

At around 2.25 p.m., the family sat down to eat dinner, and Louise stated Cason ‘licked his plate clean.’

“He was a bit of a livewire Cason, he didn’t like to sit and watch TV,” Louise added. He inquired about going to the park with his friends. ‘Ring me if you need me,’ I said, and he was gone.

“About 20 minutes later, my phone rings, and Cason requests that I send one of the boys with the inhalers. At this time, I didn’t panic, and one of the twins offered to ride Cason’s bike.

“He returned in about ten minutes and stated he was OK.” My phone rang again, and this time I knew the inhalers weren’t working.” Louise dashed to the park with Cason’s grandparents’ EpiPen, which she said was out of date.

“I could see right immediately that he’d had something since his eyelids were puffy,” she explained. I had an out-of-date EpiPen with me. “It was in at my residence. ” “The summary comes to an end.”