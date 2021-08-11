After letting off the handbrake, a 2-year-old girl crashes her car into a 10-month-old baby, killing the infant.

According to local media, a 2-year-old girl in Russia inadvertently murdered a 10-month-old baby while playing inside a car.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the village of Chertovitsy in Voronezh Oblast’s region. In her parents’ car, the girl was listening to music and playing when she accidentally let off of the handbrake. According to reports, the truck rolled forward and collided with an infant who was sitting on the bank of the river with his father.

According to News-24 [Google Translate], many other adults were also seated at a table near the riverbank.

According to eyewitnesses, the event “happened in a flash” and “no one had time to help the youngster.”

According to 7News, the youngster was declared dead after being brought to the hospital.

The car that was involved in the accident was a Ford Focus. The incident did not result in any other injuries.

The Voronezh Region Investigative Department announced that the event was being investigated. Detectives are trying to figure out if the girl was in the car by herself. They’re also looking into where her parents were while the girl was allegedly alone in the car.

The names of those who were involved in the incident have not been made public. It’s unclear whether the case will result in any charges.

