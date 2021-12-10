After Letitia James’ departure, De Blasio may find himself in a favorable position in the NY governor’s race.

The decision of New York Attorney General Letitia James to drop out of the governor’s race could create a favorable environment for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to run.

While current Governor Kathy Hochul has been polled as a favorite among Democratic voters, James’ resignation as the most formidable opponent has left the door for a second-place candidate.

Although de Blasio has yet to declare a run for governor, his second term as mayor will expire this year, and some speculate that his ambition to stay in politics may lead him to statewide office, especially now that former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been expelled and will not seek re-election.

Hochul leads James by 18 points in the most recent gubernatorial primary poll among New York Democrats, which was released on Tuesday. James had not yet declared her campaign’s suspension at the time of the poll’s release.

However, a sizable number of respondents in the Siena College survey backed James, putting her in second place after New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Congressman Tom Suozzi.

Eighteen percent of potential voters said they would vote for James, while 10% said they would vote for Williams and 6% said they would vote for Suozzi.

In addition, 6 percent of those polled said they would vote for de Blasio if he ran for mayor, while another 24% said they were undecided.

According to a recent poll conducted by the New York Post, de Blasio and Williams each received 7% of voter support, while James received 17%. The survey did not include Suozzi.

Although de Blasio received fewer votes than Williams in the most recent survey, the two might now split James’ 18 percent, which could propel the mayor into second place.

De Blasio, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but lost, would most likely campaign on his administration’s accomplishments over the last eight years, which include free universal kindergarten, paid sick leave, and affordable housing, among other things.

In comparison to Williams, who campaigned as the most leftist candidate and unsuccessfully competed against Hochul for lieutenant governor in 2018, the mayor would be a more centrist candidate.

De Blasio, on the other hand. This is a condensed version of the information.