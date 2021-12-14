After Letitia James announced her re-election campaign, Democrats in the race for New York Attorney General withdrew.

Following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ decision to halt her campaign for governor last week in order to run for reelection to her current job, the five Democrats who had run for attorney general in the 2022 election have dropped out.

James launched her candidacy in October, two months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned as a result of an investigation she oversaw into allegations of sexual misconduct.

She stated that she would rather focus on her office’s ongoing investigations, which include multiple probes into the National Rifle Association and former President Donald Trump’s and the Trump Organization’s financial affairs.

In a statement, James, 63, said, “I have come to the judgment that I must continue my duties as Attorney General.” “I plan to complete a number of critical investigations and cases that are currently underway. I’m running for re-election to finish the job that New Yorkers gave me.” James was considered to be a tough opponent for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took over as Attorney General after Cuomo resigned, because she has been a prominent figure since taking office in 2019 with varied comments regarding the litigation against the NRA and Trump.

Hochul should take more major efforts to slow the development of COVID, she has said in recent weeks.

“All I can say is that I have a great deal of respect for her. I’ve always done it, “Hochul stated on Thursday that “Today is a very difficult day for Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.” According to James’ office, the NRA attempted to file for bankruptcy and transfer to Texas to escape the case because of James’ complaint alleging financial mismanagement and violations of state laws and the organization’s bylaws.

Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout, state Sen. Selley Mayer, and former Congressional counsel Daniel Goldman all said their campaigns would stop in the days following her revelation.

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel and former state Department of Financial Services Superintendent Mario Vullo, the remaining two contenders, announced the conclusion of their campaigns on Monday.

In the general election, she could face a rival.

According to state campaign finance records, three Republicans have filed to run, including commercial litigation attorney Michael Henry, a former state housing official. This is a condensed version of the information.