After less than two years as Vice Chancellor of Liverpool John Moores University, he resigns.

The Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive of Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) is stepping down effective immediately, less than two years after taking the position.

Professor Ian Campbell was named the new head of LJMU in October 2019, with accountability for the city’s 25,000 students.

He began his academic career in the north west and went on to hold top positions at Hertfordshire and Brunel universities before being appointed as LJMU’s new vice chancellor.

Merseyside’s latest information on covid vaccines, cases, deaths, and hospital admissions.

When the coronavirus pandemic came, he was only a few months into his new position, an event that had a tremendous impact on all universities, employees, and students.

Mike Parker, Chair of the Board of Governors at LJMU, issued a statement today announcing his untimely retirement.

Professor Ian Campbell has announced to me as Chair of the Board that he plans to step down as Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of Liverpool John Moores University with immediate effect, following conversations between myself as Chair of the Board of Governors and the Vice-Chancellor.

“Throughout Professor Campbell’s career at the University, the board has admired his student-centered approach and real leadership style, especially at this times of tremendous disruption and change.

“The Board expresses its gratitude to Professor Campbell and best wishes for the future.”

With immediate effect, LJMU Registrar and Chief Operating Officer Mark Power will take over as Interim Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, according to Mr Parker.