After Leicester City’s success, Liverpool fans warn Chelsea: ‘Scary good.’

Liverpool supporters have reacted to Chelsea’s latest Premier League victory.

The Reds don’t play again until Saturday evening (5.30pm) at Anfield, when they face Arsenal.

Chelsea, on the other hand, had an early kick-off match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, and won convincingly 3-0.

Many Liverpool fans took to social media to express their delight at Chelsea’s triumph, with many believing that the title is theirs to lose.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead through Antonio Rudiger, then N’Golo Kante increased the lead with a goal against his previous club.

Chelsea won the game thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic midway through the second half, extending their lead at the top of the table.

Chelsea are now six points clear of second-placed Manchester City and seven points ahead of Liverpool heading into their match against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

On January 2, Liverpool will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

In August, the teams played to a 1-1 draw at Anfield, with a Mohamed Salah penalty canceling out a Kai Havertz header.