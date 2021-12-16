After legalizing marijuana, Oregon is dealing with a large number of illegal marijuana farms.

Despite the fact that Oregon legalized marijuana for recreational use seven years ago, officials say they’re dealing with an influx of illicit marijuana fields.

Thousands of industrial-scale illegal marijuana plantations are said to exist across the state, according to officials. According to law enforcement, the industry generates billions of dollars and is frequently operated by drug cartels and foreign criminal organizations.

“The cartels have a business model: put up as many illicit cannabis farms as law enforcement can handle.” They know we’ll get some, but they also know we won’t get it all,” Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler told lawmakers.

Illegal farms are being built at a greater rate than they are being demolished. Farmers claiming to be producing legal hemp often use cheap greenhouses known as Hoop Houses to cultivate plants with illegal quantities of THC, the chemical responsible for weeds’ psychoactive effects.

Senator Jeff Golden described some rural areas of the state with illicit farms as “military-weapons zones, similar to the ones we generally identify with failed governments.”

The governor signed the “Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program” on Tuesday, which would provide $25 million to help police, sheriff’s offices, and community organizations with the costs of stopping illegal marijuana cultivation.

“It will assist,” said Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel. “However, the problem is spreading across the state.” A farmer in southern Oregon criticizes the state for not having enough inspectors to discern which cannabis farms claiming to be hemp are actually producing hemp after a creek ran dry because an illegal pot farm siphoned off the water, all while the West contends with a climate-change-fueled drought. He spoke on the condition that he not be identified because he fears retaliation from the cartels.

Landowners are also to responsible, according to the farmer, for selling or leasing property to bad actors.

“You kind of know they’re not on the up and up if they walk into your property with a suitcase full of $100,000 in $20 bills.” And if you give them that money and let them do something on your property, you should definitely expect them to break the law,” he continued.

