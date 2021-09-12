After Leeds United’s win, Liverpool fans issue a warning to the Premier League with a new chant.

After today’s 3-0 win over Leeds United, Liverpool fans started a new chant, suggesting that the Reds will be successful this season despite their lack of expenditure.

Many have chastised Liverpool for their lack of recruits in the transfer window, with Ibrahima Konate arriving from RB Leipzig only this summer.

Liverpool’s primary championship challengers have all spent heavily, forcing many fans to express their dissatisfaction with Fenway Sports Group’s transfer policy (FSG).

Despite the absence of new arrivals at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s team has had a solid start to the season and secured another three points on Sunday.

At the full-time whistle, those in the away end at Elland Road were in great spirits, and they began to chant a song about Liverpool’s decision not to invest much in new signings.

“The Reds don’t have any money, but we’ll still win the league,” said the Reds in attendance after watching Klopp’s team cruise to three points.

Many experts have cited Liverpool’s lack of squad depth as the key reason for not backing Klopp’s team to win the league this season.

Prior to the start of the season, 20 BBC Sport pundits had written Liverpool off, with no one predicting that they would finish first.

This season, Klopp will be anxious to prove everyone wrong, and the early signs suggest that Liverpool will be one of the teams vying for the title.