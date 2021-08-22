After leaving the villa just days before the final, Love Island’s Liberty breaks her silence.

Liberty Poole has spoken out about her decision to leave Love Island only days before the final.

After being together since the beginning of the series, the 21-year-old left the villa with fellow participant Jake Cornish on Friday’s show.

It happened when Liberty chose to call it quits on their relationship and burst into tears.

Liberty has been reunited with her phone after leaving the program, and she rushed to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

Tonight at 10pm on ITV2, she will appear on Love Island’s Aftersun.

“I’ve got my phone back now, I’m just in the villa, and I’ll be appearing on Aftersun tonight,” Liberty stated in a video to her tale.

“I can’t begin to express how grateful I am for the outpouring of support I’ve received.

“The number of texts I’ve received saying you’ve inspired me or that you’re my role model means more to me than earning any money or making it to the final.

“The fact that I’ve been able to influence so many individuals is something I’d like to accomplish and will undoubtedly continue to do.

“Just a quick movie to express my heartfelt gratitude. Obviously, I’d do a complete heart, but I can’t because my phone is in my hand, but enormous love and sincere gratitude to you guys.”