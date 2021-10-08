After leaving the GP’s office, a woman felt as if she had been duped.

A woman who recently relocated to Wirral from the United States described how she was taken aback when she left her GP’s office without paying.

Tiff Franks says it’s still difficult for her to think of her friends and family in debt simply because they’re sick.

After meeting her now-husband Malcolm in an internet chatroom, the 51-year-old packed her belongings and moved to Egremont, Wallasey, on the eve of 1998.

“I grew up in Tacoma, Washington, which is not Washington DC – I never had to explain it when I lived in the States, but here I do – I have this little script in my head about how Tacoma is 30 miles south of Seattle and in the state of Washington, which is on the west coast,” she explained.

Tiff still has to explain where she lives – yep, the Wirral, just outside of Liverpool – but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

She stated, ” “In June 1997, I met my husband online when he simply appeared in a chatroom and said “hi.”

“We talked every day, and we knew we were going to get married before he flew over and spent two weeks with me in November 1997.”

Tiff arrived in Wirral on New Year’s Eve in 1997, and she married Malcolm in May of the following year.

Tiff, on the other hand, noted that some of the culture shocks never left her: “My family was quite supportive; many hoped everything would work out, but believed it would be an interesting experience anyway.

“I’d say the health-care system has been the most difficult for me to grasp.

“The fact that you can just stroll in and leave makes me feel like I’m cheating.

“I recall having an eye illness not long after I arrived here and going to the GP in Liscard for treatment and then walking out, but I went back and asked the receptionist if I really didn’t have to pay anything.

“It was like if I were leaving a restaurant without paying the bill.”

