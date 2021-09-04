After leaving the apartment, the tenant leaves behind 19 tarantulas and a Python.

When a renter in Maine left their apartment earlier this week, they left behind an odd treat for their former landlord: 19 tarantulas and a ball python.

The animals in the apartment were discovered by the landlord in Auburn, Maine. The python had been left without water and fifteen of the spiders were alive, while four were dead.

The landlord contacted Drew Desjardins, who operates Mr. Drew and His Animals Too!, an educational outreach program and animal rescue, on Wednesday as a result of the discovery.

Desjardins was allowed to transport the animals to his home, which he does frequently. He rescues and rehabilitates animals in the region, as well as rehoming them.

He performs instructional exhibitions with animals and visits schools, camps, churches, and other locations.

Because the animals in question are prohibited in Maine, DesJardins will have to find a new home for them. On Wednesday, he shared the strange find on Facebook.

“Today I got a call from a worried landlord about some abandoned animals in an Auburn unit. 19 tarantulas (4 dead), all of which are forbidden in Maine, as well as a ball python without water. Now everything is fine. In my world, there is never a dull moment,” he wrote.

The size of the ball python DesJardins rescued is unknown, but the species can grow to be four or five feet long. When they are agitated or scared, they roll up into a ball, hence the term “ball.”

Later, he commented on a photo of the python curled up in a tub, saying, “Happy to have water again.”

Without a permission, tarantulas are also forbidden in Maine, and DesJardins claims they are delicate creatures.

“The movies portray them as invincible creatures that will attack you if you tread on them and jump on people and assault them and chase you down, but that is not the case,” he told WGME.

“She’s a shy and gentle creature. DesJardins explained, “If I took this tarantula out right now and dropped it on the ground, it would shatter like an egg and die.”

DesJardins makes it clear on his Facebook page that he only accepts exotic animals, not cats, dogs, zoo, or circus animals.