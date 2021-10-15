After leaving THC edibles in a prize box for students, an elementary school teacher was fired.

After reportedly leaving THC edibles in a prize box for pupils, a South Carolina elementary school teacher has lost her job.

Victoria F. Weiss, a 27-year-old teacher, has been charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Weiss was no longer employed by Rocky Creek Elementary School as of October 13, according to a statement sent by Lexington County School District One on Friday.

Authorities initially learned about the event on September 23, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, after receiving complaints from a Rocky Creek student who mistakenly grabbed a package of marijuana edibles “out of a box full of candy” that Weiss used to award kids.

Weiss bought a bag of mixed candy from a local Dollar General shop to put inside the reward box, according to an incident report obtained to The Washington Newsday. Two kids were told to take a reward from the box, and one student chose a container of gummy candy labeled “Stoney Patch Kids” that looked like Sour Patch Kids, according to the report.

“During investigations, detectives confirmed that Weiss grabbed the student’s pack of edibles and urged him to choose something else from the box. When the student returned to the box, he grabbed another pack of edibles “In a statement, Koon said.

According to the incident report, the student who stole the THC edibles box went to an after-school day care and asked his day care teacher to assist him in opening the package.

The incident report stated, “The day care teacher observed that it was not Sour Patch Kids.” “It was ‘Stoney Patch Kids’ sweets with small marijuana leaves on them that looked deceptively like Sour Patch Kids gummies.” According to the complaint, the boy informed the day care teacher that he had gotten marijuana edibles from his teacher, prompting the day care worker to report the incident to the school. According to investigators, the daycare teacher did not open the gift, and no youngsters ate any of the marijuana chocolates.

After learning of the event, the sheriff’s office stated they issued a search warrant at Weiss’ home and. This is a condensed version of the information.