After leaving Love Island, Jake Cornish was examined by a mental health team.

Jake and his girlfriend Liberty Poole have been together since the beginning, but the couple made the unexpected choice to leave the villa after reaching a snag.

According to the Mirror, Jake has been receiving mental health treatment and counselling from the villa crew since his departure.

Throughout the Islanders’ stay in the villa, a mental health first aid staff was on hand at all times, and this will continue now that Jake and Liberty have left.

The competitors are granted a minimum of eight therapy sessions after their departure, as well as psychological assistance for up to 14 months after the end of their Love Island season, according to Love Island’s duty of care rules.

Following a year of controversy, producers presented these new criteria this year.

Following the terrible suicides of contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon, as well as previous host Caroline Flack, this was announced.

ITV also gave the contestants psychological and medical evaluations before to filming.

After the broadcast, contestants will be given advice on how to deal with their newfound celebrity.