After leaving Liverpool on loan, Rhys Williams admits to Rhian Brewster, saying, “It would be a miracle.”

After signing a new long-term contract that keeps him at Anfield until 2026, Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan.

Williams spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Kidderminster Harriers, but because to the defensive injury crisis, he was quickly promoted to Liverpool’s main team last season.

Due to season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, the 20-year-old was able to make 19 appearances across all competitions last season, with 15 of those coming in the Premier League and Champions League.

With Liverpool’s senior centre-backs back in action and the acquisition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Williams’ game time would have been limited.

After making strides last season, he’ll continue his development in the Championship with Swansea City, a move he’s looking forward to.

He told SwanseaCity.com, “I was keen to come here, it was one of the locations I wanted to come to because of the game they play.”

“Obviously, the previous season was crucial for me. With all of the injuries suffered by centre-backs last season, no one could have been prepared, including me.

“Last season’s final five games were labeled as five finals, so I felt if I could do something well there, I’d be in good shape.”

Williams isn’t the only Liverpool player to go on loan to Swansea City in recent years.

Rhian Brewster, a former Red, spent the second half of the 2019/20 season at the Liberty Stadium before signing a permanent deal with Sheffield United in October of last year.

In 22 games for the Swans, the teenager scored 11 goals.

“It would be a miracle if I scored anywhere like as many goals as Rhian did,” Williams remarked.

“However, I hope I can have the same influence as he had when he came here.

“Seeing some of my mates, like Neco Williams and Curtis Jones, walk straight into Liverpool’s first team has also had a major influence on me; it made me want a piece of it.

“Then seeing the caliber of players I’d like to play alongside in the future has been a great motivator for me.”

