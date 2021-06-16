After leaving Liverpool, Gini Wijnaldum sends a touching message to Jurgen Klopp.

On the occasion of Jurgen Klopp’s 54th birthday, Gini Wijnaldum has paid tribute to the Liverpool manager.

After agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain when his Reds contract ends, the Dutchman will depart Anfield at the end of the month.

However, the 30-year-old midfielder had hoped to stay at Liverpool, and Klopp was also disappointed to see him leave.

Wijnaldum joined the German Reds from Newcastle United in 2016 and quickly established himself as a key member of the club that went on to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp has expressed praise to Wijnaldum on several occasions since the end of the season, with the midfielder repaying the favor to his former manager.

And now, on the occasion of his former mentor’s birthday, the ex-Liverpool midfielder has taken to Twitter to send him a meaningful tribute.

He wrote, “You’ve been an inspiration to me for the past five years and a terrific boss.”

“Thank you for always believing in me and supporting me in such a wonderful way!”

“#JürgenKlopp, I wish you a very happy birthday and all the best.”

Wijnaldum is presently representing the Netherlands at Euro 2020, captaining the team in the absence of injured Virgil van Dijk.

On July 1, he will become a PSG player for the first time.