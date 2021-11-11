After leaving Liverpool for PSG, Gini Wijnaldum admits to being in his “comfort zone.”

Gini Wijnaldum has explained why he is still adjusting to life in Paris Saint-Germain, drawing parallels with his early Liverpool seasons.

Wijnaldum, who celebrated his 31st birthday today, joined the French team this summer after his contract with Liverpool expired.

The Dutch midfielder has had a hit-or-miss start to his career at PSG, having spent time on the bench prior to the start of this month.

Wijnaldum, who was a consistent presence in Liverpool’s midfield, has spoken about the difficulties he has faced since his departure, but believes he does not regret his decision to leave the club.

“I’m simply trying my hardest to execute it [as]best as I can and mix things up.” “With the manager with whom I’m working, I’m still learning,” he told PSG’s official website.

“Of course, the nation, the language, the people in the country, it’s all new to me, but it’s also new to my family, so I’m just trying to adjust.”

“Of course, it’s a risk, but I believe that as a football player, you should occasionally venture outside of your comfort zone to take the next step, so I’m just giving it my all.”

“I’m a person who makes decisions based on how I feel, and with the decision I made, I know how amazing I felt.” I do everything I can to make the best decision possible, so I’m not afraid.” Mauricio Pochettino’s side are presently top of Ligue 1 and second in their Champions League group behind Manchester City, with the Netherlands international looking to cement his spot in the team.

Along with Lionel Messi, Gigi Donnarumma, and Sergio Ramos, Wijnaldum was one of the lesser-known stars who arrived at the Parc des Princes as part of a summer rebuild.

Wijnaldum is becoming more confident in his own position after starting the club’s previous three games, although he has compared PSG to Liverpool’s first few seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

“I’m confident because I’m putting in the effort to make it happen.” He stated, “I’m quite relaxed.”

“I had it when I initially joined Liverpool; it was Jurgen Klopp’s first season at the time, and even in that season, a lot of thighs went well, but also.””

