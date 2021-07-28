After leaving Liverpool, a passenger on the Disney Magic cruise ship was evacuated to the hospital.

The event occurred just hours after the ship departed Liverpool Cruise Terminal for a three-day journey over the Irish Sea Friday night.

According to North Wales Live, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency stated that a crew was dispatched this morning to transfer the person to a nearby hospital in Rhyl.

“At 7.25 a.m. today (28 July), a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon was dispatched to evacuate a victim onboard a cruise ship in the Irish Sea to a hospital in Rhyl,” a spokesperson said.

The reason for the casualty’s hospitalization has not been revealed.

According to witnesses, a chopper crew member was winched onto the ship and remained on board for around 20 minutes before the patient was taken to the hospital.

The 11-deck Disney Magic cruise ship is about 1,000 feet long and has just lately begun offering ‘staycations at sea’ trips of the United Kingdom.