After leaving I’m A Celeb, Naughty Boy reveals his amazing weight loss.

During this season of I’m a Celebrity, Naughty Boy discussed his weight loss journey.

In Wednesday night’s episode, the DJ became the fourth candidate to be voted off the popular ITV show.

After his final night in the Clink, Naughty Boy had a tumultuous time at the Welsh castle, threatening to leave the program.

The 40-year-old was also involved in a number of squabbles, including one with EastEnders’ Adam Woodyat over cleaning in his farewell episode.

He came on Lorraine on Thursday to explain his departure from the show.

During the shoot, Naughty Boy struggled to be apart from his dementia-stricken mother, and he said that he is looking forward to seeing her again.

“Apparently, when she saw me on TV, she mistook it for a FaceTime and began talking to me,” he explained.

“That’s so mother, Lorraine, and I can’t wait to see her.”

Naughty Boy wrapped up the conversation with a “breaking news” declaration about his significant weight loss while on I’m A Celebrity.

“So when I went in there, I was 94kg,” he explained. I had my weight checked yesterday, and I’m now 84.9kg.” Lorraine was astounded when he told her about his weight loss change.

“That’s quite a lot,” she said with a giggle. “It’s no surprise your pants were falling down.”