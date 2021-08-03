After leaving home in a huff, a teen was gang-raped twice in four hours.

In India, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped twice in less than four hours after leaving home after a dispute with her parents.

After a quarrel with her family on July 29, the child, who is thought to be mentally challenged, fled her home in the western state of Maharashtra.

She approached two rickshaw drivers, described as Mohd Touseef, 26, and Sana, 25, who drove the youngster to a friend’s house and raped her. Along with Touseef and Sana, two others raped the girl inside the house. According to The Times of India, they then passed the girl over to two more males, who raped her inside a rickshaw before fleeing the area.

When two rickshaw drivers saw the girl lounging about, they approached her and inquired if she needed anything. The two men dropped the girl off at the railway station and handed her some money after discovering that she wanted to go to another place.

After spotting the girl and believing something was wrong, a team of train police approached her. She was subsequently taken to a shelter, where it was discovered that the girl had been raped, according to the New Indian Express.

A police report was filed on Sunday, and four of the six suspects were arrested and charged based on the girl’s statement.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that the girl was also raped last year when she left her home following a family feud. It was unclear whether the girl was then returned to her family.

Rape cases have increased in India during the last few years. Rape has risen to become the country’s fourth most common crime against women. Over 32,500 rape cases were reported in 2017, averaging about 90 rape cases per day.

Last month, the family of a 12-year-old girl in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu discovered she had been raped by her 43-year-old uncle when she was nine months pregnant. After the girl’s parents made a police complaint, the accused was arrested on rape charges.