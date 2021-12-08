After leaving Emmerdale, Danny Miller was’snubbed’ by his co-stars.

Danny Miller’s Emmerdale co-stars greeted him as he exited the set for the final time, but not everything was as it appeared.

The 30-year-old singer is competing in this season of I’m A Celebrity and announced last month that he was leaving the show to pursue other chances.

After having to cope with the murder of his lover, Ben Tucker, the actor’s 13-year run as Aaron Dingle came to an end in Monday’s episode as he drove away from the Yorkshire Dales.

Danny blows a kiss to the camera before departing the Emmerdale set in a humorous video uploaded on his Instagram today (Wednesday).

Danny opens his arms for an embrace from Lucy Pargeter, who plays his on-screen mother Chas.

Lucy, on the other hand, only wants Aaron’s coat, which she removes from him before ripping his name from the back.

“Danny, Danny!” exclaims actor Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle.

He opened his arms again, hoping to finally get his hug. “That’ll fit me that,” Jeff says, referring to Danny’s coat from Lucy. Lucy then says to Danny, “I’ve heard the new guy’s extremely terrific,” and Danny walks off into the distance, puzzled.

“And that’s a wrap on Aaron,” the caption reads. Danny, on the other hand, makes it through another night in the castle.” Instagram Those who know Danny seem to enjoy it, with his fiancée Steph Jones exclaiming, “Amazing!” Ash Palmisciano, another Emmerdale star, simply posted three cry-laughing emojis.

Fans of the show were quick to respond to the humorous clip.

“I love him and don’t want him to leave,” laura dav 84 remarked. For me, Danny is the king of the jungle.” “I’m going to miss you in the Dale,” andikibble remarked. “At least you left alive so you have a chance to return one day,” peter.stephenson.5070 added, “but thank you for your 13 years of Emmerdale.” What an adventure.” Danny appeared noticeably sad in a video taken after his final moments and posted to his Instagram account after Monday’s broadcast.

“As you may be aware, Danny has made some life-changing decisions this year,” the caption read. “However, the biggest.” “The summary comes to an end.”