After leaving Derek Garraway, Kate Garraway ‘feels very guilty.’

Kate Garraway says she feels “extremely bad” about being away from her husband Derek and their children.

Following the release of the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which documented her family’s existence as Derek spent a year in hospital after acquiring coronavirus, the Good Morning Britain host has won plaudits and critical acclaim.

In September, the program took home the award for best scripted documentary at the National Television Awards.

Kate admitted last month that it had been “not easy,” with Derek making modest progress and sleeping 20 hours per day.

According to the Mirror, Derek requires round-the-clock care, with two people needing to wash him and medical personnel working shifts to ensure he is never alone.

Kate told her Instagram followers today that she spent a day alone, away from Derek and the kids, and that she felt “extremely bad” about the “indulgence.”

On BBC 2’s Walking With… tonight, the 54-year-old host discussed Derek Draper’s road to recovery.

During a tranquil walk through the Cotswolds, Kate reflects on the trauma of the previous year.

“It was such a lovely day of filming – the first & only day I have spent on my own, without Derek & the kids since he got home from the hospital,” Kate captioned a post ahead of the event.

“I began to feel guilty about the luxury of having the room, surrounded by nature, to simply ‘be.'”

“And then, as I walked and walked on my own over time, I gradually discovered a beautiful sense of perspective and energy replenishment.”

Kate claims that the rhythm of walking is quite relaxing for her.

“Whatever it is, I find it helps me get a new perspective on the ups and downs of my own life when it is combined with nature in all its beauty & brutality, the force of life and, in its’season,’ decay and damage,” she continued.

“I’m hoping you’ll be able to accompany me on my rather insane walk – it’ll just be me talking to myself!!”

The post drew a lot of attention from Kate’s fans.

“Totally agree, walking saves lives,” one person remarked.

