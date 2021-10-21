After leaving Afghanistan, NATO is considering suspending missions outside of Europe and North America.

In light of the societal consequences of the United States’ departure from Afghanistan, the world’s largest security organization is debating whether they should abandon operations outside of NATO territory.

“The way the organization’s largest-ever operation ended indicates that the complexities of such initiatives should not be underestimated,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said before of the summit in Brussels.

NATO led international security efforts in Afghanistan in 2003, but in 2014, it ceased combat operations in order to train local forces to assist in the development of the Afghan army. However, after only a few days of fighting Taliban fighters, those forces disintegrated.

NATO’s role became more demanding as the drive to rebuild Afghanistan progressed, pushing the organization away from its basic mission of destroying the al-Qaida network, according to NATO’s Stoltenberg.

“The lesson cannot be that we will never engage,” Stoltenberg stated at the same time.

“We should not conclude from Afghanistan that NATO allies and NATO should never engage in military operations to combat extremism or terrorism again,” he said.

When the ultimate goal is to nurture democracy and stabilize a country scarred by decades of strife, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said it was critical to recognize “that solely military goals alone are not adequate.”

“If you are pursuing longer-term political goals with this, you may need even more patience than 20 years,” she told reporters. “And above all, you must describe the goals in very concrete and realistic terms, because otherwise you will end up with what we saw in Afghanistan, where we achieved our military goals over 20 years but nation-building ultimately failed in the long run.”

Under the direction of Assistant Secretary General for Operations John Manza, NATO’s 30 deputy national envoys are in charge of finding lessons. Manza was supposed to present his preliminary findings to the ministers in a report. NATO foreign ministers will debate the final report in early December.