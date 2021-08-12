After leaving a wedding ceremony in the forest, a woman was afraid of being eaten alive by bears.

A woman is believed to have been eaten alive by a troop of brown bears after storming out of a wedding ceremony in a Russian woodland.

Yana Balobanova, 24, has been identified as the victim, according to authorities. She’s thought to have departed the wedding after a fight with another attendee. According to News Chant, the woman got lost in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk and made many emergency calls. Rescuers initiated a search for the woman, but despite deploying sniffer dogs, they were unable to locate her.

“It is no longer possible to think that the woman would be located alive,” wildlife inspector Andrei Sakulin told News Chant, adding that footprints of a mother bear and cubs had been uncovered.

“If a person happens to be between a bear and her cubs, the predator can attack swiftly and viciously, without growls or warnings,” he stated, adding that “Bears attack with lightning speed, up to 60kph (37mph) – so running away is impossible.” Male bears are especially violent at this time of year.”

According to local media sources, the bears buried her body after eating her alive.

According to News 24 [Google Translate], the victim’s father also informed local media that it was “possible a bear took her” and that she had little experience surviving alone in the forest.

“In the woods, we came across an elderly man collecting berries. He remembers her because he was taken aback by the sight of a young woman alone. “Searcher dogs picked up her smell, but it hadn’t led to her yet,” said Natalia Volkova, the leader of the Proriv volunteer center, which was assisting in the hunt.

A Russian couple had the hardest week of their lives last month after being forced to go 10 days without food while clinging to trees to escape becoming a bear’s supper. In the Kamchatka region, the duo’s Mitsubishi Pajero became trapped in a deep puddle. The duo was being pursued by a grizzly on their way to the base camp. They attempted but failed to scare the animal away, according to News 18 at the time.