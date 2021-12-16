After leaving a thank-you note, a sheriff is accused of threatening a church youth group with a gun.

Sheriff Craig Rowland of Bingham County, Idaho, is accused of threatening a church youth group with a rifle after they left a thank-you card.

According to East Idaho News, Rowland was charged by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday with aggravated violence, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor firearms exhibition.

After the claims surfaced in November and an inquiry was launched, Rowland agreed to take a leave of absence, despite the fact that he still holds his elected post as sheriff, according to East Idaho News. He returned to work when the inquiry was completed, according to Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers.

In court records, investigators from the Idaho Attorney General’s office noted that on Nov. 9, a youth group from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was involved in an activity in which they presented thank-you notes to members of the church. East Idaho News stated that the girls, aged 12 to 16, had penned notes in the shape of turkeys, addressing them as “thankful turkeys.” They taped the notes to members of the congregation’s doors, rang their doorbells, and then fled before being noticed.

According to court filings, seven members of the youth group, along with an adult leader, went to Rowland’s area to leave a note for the sheriff and his wife. Rowland allegedly stopped their car from leaving, dragged the adult driver out by her hair, and held his gun at her head, hurling profanities at her, according to members of the teenage group and Rowland in separate interviews.

“‘Who the f*** are you?’ I ask. I do have a gun in my hand, but my finger is still on the slide “According to court documents obtained by East Idaho News, Rowland told investigators.

According to court filings, Rowland eventually returned to his home and the group was free to depart.

Rowland told the investigators that he and his wife had received threats in recent months and that he was concerned about strangers coming to the house.

Rowland said in a statement that he has been performing this work for 36 years and that his acts were motivated by the inhabitants on a nearby Indian reservation, calling them “not decent people” and claiming that their proximity was the reason for his conduct.

Rowland. This is a condensed version of the information.