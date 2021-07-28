After leaving a cat in anguish and unable to move, a man was barred from possessing animals.

Puss, Orrin Lloyd’s cat, was left in anguish when her left hip socket was crushed and both sides of her pubic bones were fractured into several pieces by Orrin Lloyd of Scarisbrick Avenue, Southport.

Puss was found unable to get up and was taken to the vets, where she was given pain treatment before being transported to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for additional examinations by RSPCA Inspector Joanne McDonald, who lead the investigation for the animal protection agency.

The depth of her injuries was uncovered by an x-ray, and veterinarians were dubious if she would ever recover.

Puss began to express affection after weeks of enforced cage rest, and her injuries began to heal.

“Puss was plainly suffering and in a state of great physical and emotional distress on presentation to RSPCA care,” according to a veterinary report handed to the court.

“Despite being hospitalized and receiving strong medicines for an extended period of time, the cat required 15 days to heal to the point where she could be freed from the RSPCA’s animal hospital.”

“Pet-owners have a legal responsibility to ensure their animals do not suffer, but tragically Lloyd failed in this duty towards his pet,” Inspector McDonald said after the sentencing.

“Leaving any animal to suffer in this way is utterly reprehensible, and we will always investigate accusations of animal cruelty and, if necessary, pursue justice for that animal.”

“Puss performed so well in RSPCA care, and I’d like to thank our vets and our Warrington branch for looking after her on her long road to recovery,” Joanna continued. I’m glad she’s found a nice new home where she can live happily ever after.”

Lloyd was sentenced to a ten-year ban on having animals, as well as a 12-month community service order and the completion of 30 RAR days and 80 hours of unpaid labour.