After leaving a 72-year-old woman lying in the snow, a postman was fired.

Royal Mail fired a postman for abandoning an elderly woman lying in the snow on her doorstep.

As Patricia Stewart, 72, lay on the stairs of her home, Thomas McCafferty ignored her cries for aid.

Patricia’s family was appalled by the terrible scene filmed on her neighbor’s doorbell camera.

“I can’t help pal, I’m exhausted,” the postman remarked when she requested for assistance. “I’m completely drained.” He walked away without even calling for assistance.

The incident occurred in frigid temperatures at Patricia’s home in Falkirk, Scotland, last February.

According to Patricia, who spoke to the Daily Record, “The postman had just dropped off two very small packages for me on the front step.

“I was dizzy when I went to get them, so I just walked down from the top step.

“The postman was going away and didn’t notice me fall, so I yelled for help and asked if he could assist me in getting up, but he just claimed he was tired and walked away, leaving me laying in the snow.

“I was lying there for a little while, completely drenched and freezing.”

The clip was published online by Patricia’s niece Sheryl Harkins, who told the Daily Record: “When I first heard about the issue, I assumed there was something wrong with it, that there had been a misunderstanding.

“It wasn’t until I saw and heard the video footage given by a neighbor that I realized – it’s unbelievable. I’m completely disgusted.

“Thankfully, my aunt is fine, and she was discovered quickly, since it might have been a lot worse.”

Patricia remained on the ground for 20 minutes after the postman had left before being discovered by a Hermes delivery driver, who alerted a neighbor for assistance.

Before summoning an ambulance to check her over, they got Patricia back up and into her house.

Patricia stated, ” “I couldn’t believe that; even if he didn’t want to touch me due to covid, he could have gone and sought assistance.

“All of my neighbors were inside, but they couldn’t hear me yelling.

"I'm still a little achy. My head hurts from where I fell and hit it, but the paramedics arrived quickly."