After learning the worth of a Cartier watch, the owner of Antiques Roadshow was “gutted.”

Antiques Roadshow owner ‘gutted’ after realising value of Cartier watch.

After her Cartier pocket watch was evaluated on the show, an Antiques Roadshow visitor felt unhappy. When the owner of the watch took it out of an unattractive plastic pouch, expert Richard Price was ecstatic.

Richard said: “Ahhhh look at that and the magic name, Cartier, so we’ve all heard the name Cartier, how did you get this?”

The woman stated that her mother-in-law had given her the watch in a plastic pouch and that she had never seen the watch in its original box. “Isn’t it gorgeous, it’s superb enamelling, I adore it, and a massive rose cut diamond,” Richard exclaimed as he examined the watch.

The owner claimed she had never worn it because she considered it to be too “delicate.”

But Richard urged her to reconsider saying it was meant to be worn as he said: “I think I’m going to try and persuade you to wear it on a choke chain around your neck or something as an item of jewellery, wouldn’t it look magnificent.”

“I have some daughters and daughters-in-law, I could only leave that to one of them, so I would possibly sell it so I can give them some money to get a piece of jewellery to remember their grandmother. ”

Richard said that made sense and told her the item was a lovely thing and was in “pristine condition”

He said: “So I’m guessing all you want to know now is what kind of proceeds you can expect to give to the girls.

“Well, it’s a good watch, by a top jeweller, let’s say at auction £2,800- £3,500, so there wasn’t a very generous little present in that tiny plastic sack, was it?”

The proprietor was taken aback, but grinned and added, “Yes, a very generous little gift.”

However, viewers on Antiques Roadshow were quick to notice the owner’s dismay.

Michael said: “She was gutted about the watch valuation.”

Gunboat diplomat said: “Not gonna go far girls!!”

Denise Chester said: “She was expecting a lot more for that pocket watch could tell by her face.. love when that happens.”

And Martin said: “Is that all £2,800.”