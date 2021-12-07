After learning that his dog only knows Spanish, his English owner burst out laughing.

Kalee McGee thought her four-year-old chihuahua, Max, was simply ignoring her when she called him.

He is claimed to have received some training because he is well-behaved on walks and sits when given goodies, but he did not come with any background paperwork.

After three weeks of caring for him, Kalee realized something wasn’t quite right because he’d chose to ‘ignore’ her in certain scenarios.

That is, until she realized why her dog didn’t respond to her commands: he couldn’t comprehend her.

“We adopted a dog two, three weeks ago, a great little chihuahua four-years-old from the shelter, no information on him, completely lovely, really great,” she wrote on her TikTok account @kaleemcgee.

“He sits when you have a reward in your hand, not when you say sit; he understands what a crate is and walks nicely on a leash, so he appears to have some training, but he won’t listen to us.”

“We’ve been trying for weeks to get him to sit, to get him to do this things, and we can’t figure out why he won’t listen to us…”

After then, they figured it out.

She explained, “He only speaks Spanish.”

“Our tiny chihuahua doesn’t speak English and has been staring at us, as if he doesn’t understand what we’re saying.

“I’ve got to show you because I died when I found out.”

When she says “Max come” in the next scene, he just stands there, according to The Mirror.

When she repeats the words in Spanish, he comes running over to her, tail wagging.

When she tells Max to sit, the same thing happens. He ignores her in English and does precisely what she says in Spanish.

"I don't understand Spanish, so I apologize if that wasn't the finest translation; we've been relying on Google Translate, but do let me know if you have anything else; I'd love to see how brilliant this adorable little man is." "I just don't understand what he's saying." The video has received over 1.1 million likes since it was posted.