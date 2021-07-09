After learning that her husband had sexually assaulted her children, she murdered him.

After hearing charges that he had sexually assaulted her two children, a mother murdered her husband by pouring boiling water mixed with sugar over his body while he slept.

When Corinna Smith learned from her daughter that her partner Michael Baines, 80, had preyed on the children when they were much younger, she was furious.

Described as “livid” and “fuming,” “Using a bucket from her Neston garden, the 59-year-old boiled two kettles of water and combined it with three bags of sugar.

Smith, formerly known as Baines but now referred to as Smith on court records, walked into a downstairs bedroom of the house she shared with her husband and poured the boiling liquid over him while he was in bed.

Prosecutors claimed that mixing the sugar with the water “made the liquid more viscous, thicker, and stickier” so that it would stick to the skin and inflict more injury, which is exactly what happened.

Mr Baines was brought to Whiston Hospital Burns Unit after suffering extensive burns to 36% of his body. He was stabilized in the critical care unit and then the high dependency unit.

He spent five weeks in the hospital, requiring multiple surgeries and skin grafts, but he died a month later, on August 18, last year.

Ms Smith was furious, it was heard today at Chester Crown Court, after her daughter claimed on July 14, last year that Mr Baines had sexually abused her and her brother “for many years when they were children.”

Craig, her son, committed suicide in 2007 after being tormented and serving time in prison for an attack.

He told his mother that the man he attacked was a “paedophile” who had “touched him sexually,” and Smith took vengeance after her daughter made the allegation.

QC Amanda Yip, the judge, said: “You struggled to process everything, but you established the connection between what Craig said the day before he died and what you were experiencing. The summary comes to a close.