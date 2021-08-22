After learning that her 16-year-old son had been stabbed near the beach, his mother yelled.

A mother has expressed her shock after learning that her 16-year-old son had been stabbed near Formby beach.

Tanya’s 16-year-old son was stabbed on Victoria Road in Formby, which is known as “Millionaire’s Row” because of its high-end mansions and celebrity occupants.

When her son’s buddy called to tell he’d been stabbed, she burst out laughing. That phone call, she added, was the “worst thing” that had ever happened to her.

Tanya and her husband sat in a hospital waiting room, unsure of their son’s condition or what was wrong with him, while “all the worst things” raced through her mind.

His spleen and lung had been ruptured, but he was still alive.

The stabber is still at large, and a police inquiry is hampered by the lack of formal witness statements.

Tanya and her son believe they know who he is, causing the 41-year-old mother anxiety and fear.

“I found him on Instagram,” the Dovecot woman told The Washington Newsday. And I discovered his mother, grandma, and girlfriend. It’s not the right thing to do, I know. I’m not going to send them a message. I understand why.

“But I don’t believe it’s fair that he’s still out there enjoying Riley’s life while we’re going through what we’re going through every time I see a photo of him or see him update his Instagram,” she says.

“And I wonder, ‘Does your mother know you’re carrying a knife around with you?’ I really want to call her and tell her everything. ‘How could you have let your son take a knife to the beach?’ Do you have any idea what he’s doing to other people’s families?’ It was difficult for me not to do that.”

Tanya’s kid was back in the stands for his team’s football game following the incident, and he appeared to be cognitively unaffected by the attack, but Tanya can’t shake her concern.

“The first time he wanted to go into town with his friends, I stayed in town,” the union worker told The Washington Newsday.

