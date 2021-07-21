After learning about Jamie’s pregnancy, Louise Redknapp is’making a new life.’

While ex-husband Jamie Redknapp waits to become a father again, Louise Redknapp is said to be concentrating on herself and her profession.

The former footballer, who has two sons with Louise, Charley and Beau, is expecting a baby this year with his current girlfriend.

According to the Mirror, a source close to singer Louise said she is not in a hurry to settle down and is putting her job first.

“Louise thinks she lost her individuality in her marriage with Jamie,” a source told OK! magazine.

“Now she feels free to accomplish the things she’s always wanted to do in her work. Jamie stood up to the news of the baby and coped with all of her emotions when she announced it.

“As the due date approaches, she is simply keeping herself occupied and establishing a new life for herself.”

“She’s just getting her head down and letting her career flourish,” they continued. She lives a wonderful single life that is full of independence and success.”

It comes after reports that Louise is uninterested in dating.

“Louise is putting so much effort into her career right now,” a source told new! magazine. She is still uninterested in dating.”

“If she meets someone, she meets someone,” they added. But she’s not going to force it. She isn’t interested in dating apps and would rather meet someone naturally. She believes, though, that love will find her when it is meant to. Until then, she’s content with her current situation.”

Louise’s representative was approached for comment by The Mirror.