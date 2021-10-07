After leading cops on a two-hour chase, video captures zebras darting across the highway.

After escaping from a zoo in Pingree Grove, Illinois on Sunday afternoon, two zebras were seen scampering across a road. The pair can be seen running into a vast field in a video filmed by Carrie Shriver and posted to the TikTok account jacquelynmarieh.

As they passed by, one of the passengers in the automobile commented, “They look like zebras.” “They’ve got stripes.” Shriver exclaimed, then agreed with him.

As the camera swung over to the zebras, she said, “Oh my God, they’re zebras.”

Shriver told The Washington Newsday that her husband Jason phoned the Huntley Police Department at 5:21 p.m. and was forwarded to the Kane County Sheriff's Office to talk with them.

The two waited until someone arrived after hanging up with the cops. Shriver claimed that as they passed them, they noticed a truck moving slowly by, and she assumed it was looking for the zebras. They guided them toward the field, and the truck drove off in search of the animals.

“Seeing them running free was a lovely sight, but it was also a very sad reality that they don’t belong in Illinois or in captivity,” Shriver told The Washington Newsday.

The pair of zebras escaped from a zoo in Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, according to the Daily Herald. The zebras managed to get out of the back doors of the facility, which are normally locked, according to farm employee Jacob Goebbert.

Because there are multiple towering barriers around the exhibit and the zoo, Goebbert told The Washington Newsday that it was remarkable they were able to escape.

Customers alerted personnel after spotting the zebras on the loose, and the search began. It took nearly two hours to wrangle them, and multiple agencies were involved.

"For a while, it was really exciting," Goebbert told The Daily Herald. "It was all hands on deck," says the narrator. The animals are owned by an outsourced zoo, he told The Washington Newsday, and they come to the farm's land from September through the end of October. Animals are housed in permanent structures.