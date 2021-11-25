After lawmakers stall an anti-mandate bill, Indiana extends the COVID state of emergency.

The COVID-19 state of emergency in Indiana has been extended for another month, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced the extension after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on whether or not to accept a COVID-19 legislation plan. On Monday, he voted against the bill offered by Republican House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, citing the need to consult with officials further before making any judgments. He issued a statement addressing the extension of the state of emergency, which was supposed to end on December 1st.

“Last week, I made clear what would be required to allow the state public health emergency to expire properly,” Holcomb stated. “As we move towards the next legislative session, I will continue to work closely with Huston and Bray.” Huston and Bray were the main proponents of the now-defunct bill. They issued comments of their own, stating that they want to address concerns about vaccination mandates and Indiana’s state of emergency. They remain adamant, though, that mandates should not be imposed on businesses.

“While most Indiana businesses act in good faith,” Huston said in a statement, “it’s unacceptable that some employers openly flout well-established vaccine exemptions, and we’ll address these issues through legislation.”

If implemented, it would make it mandatory for private enterprises to allow vaccination exemptions without hesitation. State university requirements, such as those set by Indiana University, would likewise be reversed.

Originally, the law was expected to be passed quickly. The plans were shelved, however, after the House and Senate failed to reach an agreement after nearly seven hours of debate. During the debate, employees and businesses gave testimony in support of and opposition to the law.

Before the General Assembly reconvenes on January 4, it is uncertain if lawmakers will meet in a special session.

On November 29, the House and Senate were set to vote on final approval.

“To be clear,” Huston added, “House Republicans are committed to taking swift action this session to help terminate the state of emergency and protect Hoosiers from the federal government’s extraordinary overreach.”

Employees with medical or religious objections spoke before lawmakers Tuesday, claiming they were being asked to do something they didn't want to do.