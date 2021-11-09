After last year’s cancellations, Boxing Day trains are back in service.

After being discontinued due to coronavirus limitations in 2020, Boxing Day rail services will be reintroduced this holiday season.

Northern will be providing services for the first time, in addition to a special holiday timetable on Merseyrail.

For the past few years, Boxing Day services have been a regular component of the Christmas public transportation schedule, distinguishing the city region from the rest of the country’s rail network, which is closed for the holidays.

On Boxing Day, trains will run on Merseyrail’s Wirral and Northern lines between 9 a.m. and 6.30 p.m., stopping at specified stations. Chester and Ellesmere Port services will only operate up to Hooton station.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Northern will run an hourly service from Liverpool Lime Street to St Helens Central and return, stopping at stations along the way.

“The festive time is often an extremely busy one, with lots of people wanting to travel to work, see loved ones, or go shopping,” Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said.

“Last year, the pandemic disrupted everything, but I’m thrilled that this year we’ve been able to get operators who will not only restore but also improve the Boxing Day service.”

“I’m working hard to improve our public transportation since it’s critical for connecting our communities with each other and with possibilities.”

“As people across the Liverpool City Region prepare to enjoy the festive season following a hard 20 months, we are happy to be able to offer Boxing Day services this Christmas,” said Suzanne Grant, commercial director at Merseyrail.

“We hope you will consider using Merseyrail to get there whether you are visiting friends and family, going to the Boxing Day deals, or attending a sporting event.”

“After the terrible Christmas everyone had last year, we’re thrilled that Northern is able to play a role, alongside partners Merseyrail, Liverpool City Region, and Network Rail, in providing a Boxing Day service for customers in the region,” said Chris Jackson, Northern’s regional director.

Six car services will run every 30 minutes on Sunday, December 26.

