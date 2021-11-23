After Kyle Rittenhouse’s conviction, a Texas gun store and shooting range promotes a “Not Guilty Sale.”

A gun store and shooting range in Conroe, Texas, exploited the verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial as a marketing ploy. After Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the Kenosha protest shootings on Friday, the Saddle River Range sent out text messages to consumers announcing a “Not Guilty Sale.” The massive deal began on Saturday and will last until Thanksgiving.

“From a Second Amendment and right to self-defense basis, we applauded the acquittal.” According to CBSDFW, Saddle River Range owner Thomas Bolsch said, “We did not celebrate, and we do not celebrate the loss of life.”

The sale was chastised for exploiting a racially contentious multiple homicide trial’s decision as a promotional gimmick. Saddle River Range responded to the backlash with an Instagram post defending their choice behind the “Not Guilty Sale.” “Some of you received the following text blast this morning,” said Saddle River Range (@saddleriverrange). We’d like to clear up certain misunderstandings. We’re rejoicing in Kyle Rittenhouse’s newfound freedom to protect himself without facing repercussions. This is a significant victory for the Second Amendment and a reason to rejoice. If you believe we are celebrating “the deaths of innocent individuals,” we apologize for not taking the time to acquire and examine the case’s true facts. “We hope you will decide to do so soon,” the store stated.

“With that in mind… From now until Thanksgiving, we’re having a big deal. Take advantage of our Pre-Black Friday clearance offer by coming in. We provide the best deals on firearms, optics, backpacks, gun parts, hunting and archery equipment, and more. Some things were even sold at a discount!” The shop kept going.

According to Houston’s NBC affiliate KPRC, the tweet drew diverse reactions, including one from loyal client Austin Mack.

“I’m not sure why folks were offended,” Mack stated.

“I genuinely admire this store,” another client remarked on the store’s Instagram page. I got my first gun from you guys. However, as a young Black male who is also a young business owner, this gives me little faith in the judicial system, and I don’t enjoy the notion that you’re all profiting from a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.