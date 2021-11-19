After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty, Ben Crump labeled him a “racist” and a “homicidal vigilante.”

In response to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal on all charges by a jury on Friday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump labeled him a “racist, homicidal vigilante.”

“The Rittenhouse case has exposed significant holes in our justice system, from the judge’s habitual and unapologetic bias to the apathy of officers who watched Rittenhouse’s behavior and did nothing,” Crump said in a statement on Friday.

“The conversation and outcome would be drastically different if we were talking about a Black man,” he added. “But we’re not one of them…. We’re talking about Kyle Rittenhouse, a racist and homicidal vigilante who, like so many other white males before him, not only eluded justice but also laughed it off.” After three and a half days of deliberation, a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, acquitted Rittenhouse of homicide and found him not guilty of five felony offenses.

The allegations against Rittenhouse stemmed from the gunshot deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as Gaige Grosskreutz’s injuries.

Before closing statements on Monday, the judge dismissed a sixth accusation of gun possession by a child. The state was supposed to have the easiest time proving the misdemeanor offense.

Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz, who was struck in the arm, on the evening of August 25, 2020, after they traveled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to attend racial justice protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse’s defense team claimed that he went to Kenosha to assist in the protection of local businesses that were being looted and destroyed, and that his shootings that night were in self-defense.

Over the last two weeks, Crump, who is representing Blake’s family, has been outspoken about the homicide trial. The counsel for the defendant in the Rittenhouse case attacked the judge last Thursday, accusing him of side with the defendant throughout the case and urging the jury to acquit the 18-year-old.

Crump tweeted, “What’s astounding to me is how the Judge has revealed his bias in favor of Rittenhouse in all of his findings throughout the entire case.” “No judge would give a Black man favorable decisions on practically any motions if he killed two unarmed persons on film.” Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder presided over the trial before it began. This is a condensed version of the information.