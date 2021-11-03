After Kostas Tsimikas’ decision, Liverpool supporters write Andy Robertson a note saying he hasn’t been himself.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave Andy Robertson out of tonight’s Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid, opting instead for Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

This is the Greek defender’s first appearance in Europe; he has appeared for the first team on seven times so far this season.

Robertson has started all three of Liverpool’s Champions League group stage matches this season, but he is only listed as a substitute for tonight’s match.

Due to an injury to Robertson, Tsimikas began the season as Klopp’s first-choice left-back, and he had a strong start at Anfield, keeping back-to-back clean sheets in league games against Norwich City and Burnley.

After recovering from his injury setback, Robertson resumed his starting spot, but fans were glad to see Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp give the former Olympiacos defender another chance this evening.

Klopp has made five changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Brighton on Saturday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Diogo Jota, and Tsimikas have all replaced Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, and Robertson in the starting eleven.

Jones has been left out of the matchday squad after suffering an eye injury in training the day before, while Joe Gomez has been ruled out with a calf injury.