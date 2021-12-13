After kissing Rose Ayling-Ellis, Strictly fans claim Giovanni is’madly in love’ with her.

Giovanni Pernice, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, has fans persuaded that he is’madly in love’ with celebrity dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

They’ve been together on the program for the past 12 weeks and have had intense connection since day one, sparking romance rumors throughout season.

After learning that they had made it to the show’s finale, Gionvanni hugged the actress in a warm cuddle and kissed her on the head affectionately in an emotional scene.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the potential romantic engagement after seeing the personal clip.

Rebecca expressed herself as follows: “Giovanni is head over heels in love, and you won’t be able to persuade me otherwise. #Strictly” “Am I the only one who thinks Giovanni is in love with Rose?” Pete wondered. “Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, Instagram Giovanni, gushing over his dancing partner, also took to Instagram to express his admiration for Rose.

He expressed himself as follows: “We made it!! WE’VE MADE IT TO THE FINAL!!” You put in a lot of effort and got the result you sought… Countless reasons to be proud of you have been provided by you.

“I am grateful to having you in my life because you inspire me and constantly cheer me up. Now let’s enjoy the rest of our week… CHE SAR SAR!!! and CHE SAR SAR!!! @rose.a.e, you are a tremendous star.” He accompanied it with a photo of the two appearing euphoric, still dressed in their sparkly Strictly costumes, as he lifted her up as if he had swept her off her feet.