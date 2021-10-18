After killing two mothers in a hit-and-run, a woman surrenders to police.

According to the Detroit Police Department, a woman who may be responsible for the fatal hit-and-run of two mothers in Detroit has turned herself in to investigators.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Monday morning after surrendering to police for a double hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday, according to authorities. Erica Yancey, a 38-year-old mother of four, and her sister-in-law Brittany Jones, a mother of three in her thirties, were both killed in the crash.

Early Saturday morning, Yancey and Jones were leaving the Kings & Queens Banquet Hall on the 15000 block of Schaefer when they were struck by a dark-colored Kia Soul. After striking the two women on foot, the motorist never came to a halt. Both mothers died as a result of their injuries.

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed, but the Kia was retrieved with substantial front-end damage, according to police.

According to a police spokesperson, there is no known link between the women in prison and the victims, according to The Washington Newsday. The investigation is still going on.

“Chief White has sent his sympathies to the victim’s family, particularly his children.” “As a department, we are devastated,” added the spokeswoman.

Proof Technologies, a security firm, had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest when the company’s CEO learned about the hit-and-run and wanted to help.

The victims’ families have set up a GoFundMe account.

Jones, 28, and her pals “decided to celebrate Sweetest Day with a girl’s night out that tragically ended in tragedy,” according to her mother.

“These enormous losses have deeply saddened both of our families,” the campaign adds.

Yancey’s father, Antonio Pickett, told local television station WDIV that “they struck her—her sister-in-law was right next to her, and they struck, both of them at the same moment.” “She was pulled a few blocks by her sister-in-law. I’m perplexed. I’m looking for answers. Someone has information. She has four children, the youngest of whom is three years old. The oldest is 19 years old. They’re looking for their mother. They yearn for their mother.” “I simply don’t get how someone can attack two individuals and act as if it wasn’t a big deal. “Didn’t you feel the first person you hit?” Robert Jones Jr., Jones’s brother, inquired.

Jones was characterized as “a brilliant light” on the GoFundMe website. This is a condensed version of the information.