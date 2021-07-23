After killing their mother, two siblings were discovered playing with dolls near her blood-soaked body.

In a horrifying event in India, two ladies in their twenties were discovered playing with toys beside their mother’s blood-soaked body. The siblings admitted to killing their mother, despite the fact that they are thought to be mentally ill.

According to India Today, the incident occurred on Tuesday in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The murder was discovered after neighbors conducted a welfare check on the deceased woman, Usha.

After not hearing from Usha for the entire day, which was unusual, the neighbors were suspicious. According to India Today, the home’s windows were also locked, which has supposedly never happened before.

When a neighbor came over to Usha’s house, one of the sisters came out and informed her that her mother had died. Usha’s body was found on the bed, covered in blood, by the alarmed neighbor who stepped inside the house. The siblings were said to be playing with dolls near the dead, and their clothing was stained with blood.

The police were called, and when they arrived at the residence, they discovered the sisters were untouched by the tragedy. They were, however, hesitant to leave the house or speak with officials. After providing the women burgers, the officers were finally able to get them out of the residence.

The sisters were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. They then admitted to stabbing their mother to death after assaulting her with a stick.

A murder case has been filed, according to the police. The women will be questioned and their comments formally documented only after a thorough mental health evaluation, according to Times Now News.

The women lived alone with their mother after their father abandoned the family, according to the authorities. Usha, a teacher, made a living by instructing children in school.

Last month, in the Indian city of Kolkata, a lady and her daughter were discovered living with the decaying remains of a 78-year-old man who had apparently died more than a month before. Neighbors became aware of the incident after noticing a foul odor originating from the property. When the cops arrived at the residence to investigate, they discovered the two women living with the body and going about their everyday routines. By that time, the corpse had completely dissolved, revealing the bones.