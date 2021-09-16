After killing his mother, a man burys her body in his bedroom for two years.

In a horrifying occurrence, a 38-year-old man murdered his mother and hid her body for two years in his room.

The murder took place in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal in 2019, but it wasn’t discovered until the accused’s wife told a relative about it on Tuesday.

The accused, Sahidul Sheikh, was apprehended on the same day.

According to Times Now, quoting IANS, he committed the act because he was disgruntled with his mother over her habit of taking frequent short excursions.

Sukran Bibi, 58, was staying with Sheikh at the time of the attack. Sheikh got into a fight with his mother the day of the terrible incident and whacked her in the head with a blunt weapon. According to the Millenium Post, he then strangled her to death.

“Because no one was present at the time of the murder, he dug up his bedroom floor and buried her there. Since then, he’s been burning incense sticks over the grave of his mother every day,” a senior police official stated.

Neighbors claimed they had been unaware of the woman’s disappearance for several days. Kismat Ali, the victim’s elder son, filed a complaint a few days later, but the inquiry stalled.

Sheikh’s wife just moved to her father’s house after a quarrel with the accused. When Ali met up with her on Tuesday, she informed him of the event. He called the cops right away.

Sheikh’s wife informed cops that her husband used to torture her physically every day. He also told her that he had murdered his mother and buried her beneath his room’s floor. The woman claimed she fled her husband’s home because he had threatened to murder her as well. Six months after his mother’s disappearance, the couple married.

After digging up the room’s floor on Wednesday, police discovered bones and human remains.

“Forensic tests and an autopsy have been performed on the body pieces. We will take legal action against the accused if the murder has been established,” the officer stated.