After killing his girlfriend for cheating, a man enters a police station to surrender.

In Kenya, a man killed his fiancée for cheating on him, then calmly sauntered into the police station and confessed to the crime, offering to drive the cops to the crime scene.

On Wednesday, the incident occurred in Kapenguria. After learning that his partner was cheating on him, the accused, Nelson Baraza, invited her to a farm. He then strangled her with a rope and hid her body under a tree, according to All Africa.

The culprit then entered a police station and confessed to killing his lover, Egla Chepkorir, 20, supposedly because she had cheated on him. While telling the cops about the murder, the man allegedly displayed no remorse. He even offered to drive the cops to the scene of the incident, which was over six miles away.

“He was taken to the criminal investigations office, where he informed our police that he had murdered his fiancée and did not want her family or our detectives to waste time searching for her. As a result, he requested that the policemen accompany him to the place where he had committed the crime and abandoned the body, according to KDRTV.

When the officer arrived at the crime scene, he saw the victim’s body “strewn under a tree in the center of a plantation,” according to authorities.

“Because the sorrow of betrayal was too much to bear, he lured her to the plantation and brutally murdered her with a rope before walking to the police station to file a report,” police said.

The rope used in the murder was found at the crime site, and the suspect was apprehended.

A 62-year-old man in Jamaica savagely murdered his girlfriend over suspicions she was having an affair earlier this year, then walked to a neighboring police station to confess to the crime. When officers arrived to the woman’s home, they discovered her in a pool of blood in her bedroom, with many chop wounds all over her body. The man informed the officers that he killed her after noticing her messaging and calling other males on a daily basis.