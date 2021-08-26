After killing his brother for money, a man chops up his body and throws the remains in the garbage.

Following a disagreement over money, a man in Egypt was jailed for reportedly killing his older brother. The accused allegedly sliced up the body, placed the remains in plastic bags, and threw them away.

According to authorities, the accused admitted to the murder and stated that he wanted to steal money from his brother to pay off his debts. According to a security source, the Giza Security Directorate’s Imbaba Police Department got a tip regarding the body parts in the plastic bags on Tuesday. Middle East 24 said that the body parts were the legs of a man who had his legs severed below the knee.

The accused admitted to killing his brother, who was also a barber, after being apprehended. According to local media accounts, the two brothers shared a home.

“I was having financial difficulties and begged my brother for assistance, but he refused. This has enraged me because I know he was well-off and had sufficient funds. As a result, I made the decision to assassinate him. Gulf News described the accused, who has not been identified, as claiming, “I lured him to an apartment that we recently rented and strangled him to death with a plastic rope.”

“I stole his phone, sliced his corpse into pieces, hid them in plastic bags, and scattered them everywhere. I then went to my brother’s shop to steal the money,” he continued.

The accused then told the police where he had dumped the remaining body parts, as well as the murder weapons, which were two knives.

The accused was referred to Egypt’s Public Prosecution, which chose to hold him in custody for four days while the case was investigated. As of Wednesday, it was unclear if any charges had been filed against the accused. The specific location of the murder has remained a mystery.

A couple strangled a woman to death in India last month after they were unable to repay a loan obtained from the victim. The dismembered body pieces of the 72-year-old were discovered in a canal. The victim’s son and daughter-in-law were out of town at the time, according to authorities.