After killing her children with a shotgun, a Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to consecutive life sentences.

After pleading guilty Tuesday to the Feb. 22 murder of her two daughters, who she admitted to killing in the head with a shotgun, a Pennsylvania woman was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences in prison.

Krisinda Bright pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, opting for the life sentences offered in the guilty plea rather than facing the death penalty if found guilty at trial.

Before phoning the cops, Bright allegedly shot 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady in the head. He then confessed to the killings. According to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, she reportedly admitted to buying the shotgun weeks before the incident, claiming that she was frightened her children would be “taken from her.”

During the proceedings, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office stated that investigators found no evidence to back up Bright’s claims.

According to The Post-Gazette, Bright told the dispatcher she was scared Jeffrey Bright’s father would take custody of Jasmine Cannady and send her to a “mental health center because of a disability,” despite the fact that no mental ailment was identified in court.

Following the murders, Bright was cleared by a mental health evaluation and declared fit to stand trial, and her attorney confirmed in hearings that Bright had previously received treatment for bipolar disorder and depression at a local Veterans Affairs hospital, and that she hadn’t taken her medication in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Prior to the sentencing, some of Bright’s family members delivered remarks in court, with some telling her that she was still loved, no matter what she had done, while others acknowledged their sadness and emotional anguish from the killings, according to the Post-Gazette.

“They held you in such reverence in their hearts, and they trusted you,” Bright’s daughter-in-law Kaitlyn Cannady said, adding that she was shocked by the incident.

Bright’s niece, Chloe Gebauer, stated, “I just wanted to get up here and look you in the eyes and tell you I forgive you.”

Kevin Bright, Jeffrey Bright’s father, stated Krisinda Bright apologized to him a month before the killings for how their relationship ended and how she treated him.

